DREAMS Program Nurses x10
Job Description
Zim-TTECH is looking for highly qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the position of DREAMS Program Nurse for the anticipated DREAMS program in the district of Seke x9 and Lupane x1. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.
The DREAMS Program Nurse provides quality adolescent and youth-friendly clinical services at health facilities and at outreaches working closely with the Ministry of Health and Child Care reporting to the Clinical Services and Mentorship Officer.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Providing Adolescent Sexual Reproductive Health (ASRG)-friendly and HIV Prevention clinical services at health facilities.
- Maintaining a clinical services footprint informed by profiling and active screening and providing clinical services to partners of AGYW at community level.
- Screening and enrolling AGYWs who visit health facilities including pregnant and young mothers.
- Providing adolescent health literacy to stir informed decision-making for the provision of quality youth-friendly services.
- Referring AGYWs for subsequent interventions by DREAMS IPs in the district of implementation.
- Keeping detailed village-level data for data-driven clinical services provision, monitoring, and tracking.
- Utilizing MoHCC and additional DREAMS-specific data-capturing tools, religiously.
- Assisting in any training or other activities supported by Zim-TTECH and/or MoHCC.
- Advocating for a conducive environment for good patient care and provider development.
- Identifying gaps at health facilities to inform the development of youth-friendly adolescent clinics.
- Attending health facility and community meetings.
- Preparing and submitting monthly progress reports to the DREAMS Team Lead and Program Coordinator sharing program challenges, best practices, and recommendations to improve the DREAMS program.
- Reviewing and approving performance appraisals, timesheets, claims, and travel requests for volunteers including DREAMS Ambassadors.
- Performing any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- General Nurse registered with the Zimbabwe Nurses Council.
- A valid Rapid HIV testing certificate is a must while LIVES training is an added advantage.
- At least one year experience with primary health care, especially antenatal care service provision and/or contraceptive services,
- Computer proficiency and familiarity with a range of software applications including word processing, spreadsheets, and databases.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates can submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and certified copies of certificates to: dpn@zimttech.org
NB: Candidates should not apply to more than one district.
Deadline: 28 September 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
