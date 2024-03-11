Drip Irrigation Maintenance Foreman (Chipinge)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill the above vacancy that has arisen in the Irrigation Department. The successful applicants will be rotating on night and weekend duties upon maintenance and spot checks.

Duties and Responsibilities

Supervising drip irrigation pump attendants.

Administering the post-harvesting Commissioning maintenance.

Liaising with water reticulation department for ordering water required for daily drip irrigation.

Supervising fertigation process in the drip pump house as per fertilizer application.

Supervising chemigation process in the Drip pump house.

Monitoring performance of the drip irrigation systems for pump stations and infield systems.

Liaising with Electrical and Machinery team on any repairs and maintenance of the drip irrigation systems.

Ensuring that the compilation of irrigation reports is done for each Drip pump house.

Monitoring the visual water quality checks in the conveyance.

Maintaining a safe, clean environment at all drip system components.

Responsible for small scale irrigation maintenance works.

Supervising the post-planting commissioning, repairing and maintenance during handing over from the Installation team.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 O level passes including English, Science and Mathematics.

National Diploma in Water/Irrigation/Agricultural Engineering or related.

Degree related to Agriculture is an added advantage.

Team Player.

Other

How to Apply

Interested individuals should submit written applications clearly marked the position being applied for together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and scanned certified copies of both academic and professional qualifications AS ONE DOCUMENT to:

Agric Human Resources