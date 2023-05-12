Driver/ Administrative Assistant

Job Description

Program Summary

The 5-year USAID funded Mhuri / Imuli program’s goal in Zimbabwe is to improve maternal, youth and child health and survival in beneficiary communities and populations. The geographic focus is the seven districts of Manicaland Province, focusing on activities to increase the demand and supply of integrated, quality MNCH-FP services as well delivery of family planning services through outreach in all 10 provinces of Zimbabwe. This project will provide Technical Assistance (TA) to the MOHCC in Manicaland for MNCH and direct service delivery for Family Planning through outreach services.

To carry out routine and administrative duties for the project team and ensure smooth running of the office. Ensures that the vehicle for transportation of staff is in good condition and always ready for use in the field. Supervisor: FP OutreachTeam Lead / District Team Lead

Location: Various Locations

Duties and Responsibilities

Drive motor vehicle and maintain same in good working condition.

Ensure vehicle cleanliness and checks for such essentials as fuel, oil, water and tyre pressure regularly as is necessary.

Maintain all trip records such as, purpose of same, mileage, fuel and time at each stop.

Use vehicle to collect and deliver mail, equipment, furniture, office supplies and other items on behalf of FHI360 Zimbabwe.

Record delivery of items in dispatch book.

Transport relevant personnel to/from official meetings, seminars, workshops and functions.

Ensure that the vehicle is well maintained and clean at all times with support from the Team Leader and Logistics Associate.

Work with programme team in scheduling field activities.

Provide regular reports of fuel allocation and consumption.

Facilitates procurement of equipment and services, through sourcing for quotations and assessment , reports maintenance problems to the supervisor.

Preparation of payment documentation and ensuring payments made to schedule.

Ensuring good administration and procurement procedures and compliance with Financial and Administrative policies and procedures.

Administration of office expenses.

Management and control of petty cash.

Facilitates registration of clients during FP service provisions, while maintaining order and safety during outreach.

Assists the nurse assistant in keeping the outreach site clean, tidy and meeting the environmental management standards.

Performs other related work as required.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of 5 O-level including English and Mathematics.

Experience in book keeping, computer literate .

A Clean Class 4 driver’s license with Valid Defensive Driving Certificate.

Atleast three years experience in a similar position.

Knowledge, skills and abilities:

The incumbent will be expected to work after hours and occasionally on weekends.

Ability to deal effectively and patiently with others.

Ability to understand and follow oral and written instructions.

Availability to work long hours when needed.

Able to travel outside duty station.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://fhi.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/FHI_360_External_Career_Portal/job/Driver-Administrative-Assistant_Requisition-2023200734

Deadline: 18 May 2023