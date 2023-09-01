Driver: Airport Lounge (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking for a Driver to transport clients in a comfortable, safe, and timely manner.

Driver responsibilities include arranging regular cleaning and maintenance services for the vehicle, Delivering food and any other items to the airport lounge, assisting in purchasing food stocks, and delivering them to the kitchen. To be considered for this role, you should have a valid driver’s license and a 3-year experience as a driver.

Duties and Responsibilities

Map out driving routes ahead of time to determine the most expedient trip.

Pick up food from the kitchen and deliver it to the airport lounge.

Assist the Kitchen staff in purchasing and delivering stock at the designated Kitchen.

Adjust the route to avoid heavy traffic or road constructions, as needed.

Ensure the car seats are clean and comfortable for all riders.

Schedule regular car service appointments and report any issues.

Qualifications and Experience

Proven experience as a Driver (3 years).

A valid driver’s license.

A clean driving record.

Knowledge of area roads and neighborhoods.

Availability to occasionally take weekend and night shifts.

A polite and professional disposition.

Ability to remain calm in stressful driving situations (e.g. at rush hour).

Police clearance.

Other

How to Apply

Send CVs to: traverzerecruitments@gmail.com. Please highlight the position on the subject