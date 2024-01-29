Driver/ Caretaker (Harare)
Allied Health Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe
Job Description
Driver and Caretake needed.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Safely operates Council vehicles, adhering to all traffic laws and regulations.
- Provides transportation services for Council staff and officials, ensuring timely and comfortable journeys.
- Maintains the cleanliness and general upkeep of the assigned vehicles.
- Conducts routine inspections of vehicles to ensure they are in good working condition, reporting any issues to the appropriate personnel.
- Keeps accurate records of vehicle mileage, fuel consumption, and maintenance activities.
- Adhere to Council’s policies and procedures regarding vehicle use and safety.
- Gardening, landscaping maintaining the outside area, cleaning of company offices, furniture, toilets and bathrooms.
- Inspects the building, including heating, cooling, lighting and alarm systems to make sure they are in good working order.
- Performs basic repairs and maintenance tasks as required.
- Adhering to the Council’s safety policies to create a clean and safe working environment for everyone.
- Assists with other administrative tasks as assigned by the Supervisor.
- The successful applicant will be required to reside at the company premises in Harare.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 4 years of Secondary education and 2 years of relevant experience.
- Clean class 4 driver’s licence.
- Defensive driver’s licence.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit an application letter and a detailed CV to: vacancies@ahpcz.co.zw
OR
Hand Deliver at
20 Worcester Road
Eastlea
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 01 February 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Allied Health Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe
Browse Jobs
The Allied Health Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe is a statutory body, established in terms of the Health Professions Act and is committed to protecting the public and guiding the professions.