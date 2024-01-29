Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Allied Health Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe

Driver/ Caretaker (Harare)

Allied Health Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe
Feb. 01, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Driver and Caretake needed.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Safely operates Council vehicles, adhering to all traffic laws and regulations.
  • Provides transportation services for Council staff and officials, ensuring timely and comfortable journeys.
  • Maintains the cleanliness and general upkeep of the assigned vehicles.
  • Conducts routine inspections of vehicles to ensure they are in good working condition, reporting any issues to the appropriate personnel.
  • Keeps accurate records of vehicle mileage, fuel consumption, and maintenance activities.
  • Adhere to Council’s policies and procedures regarding vehicle use and safety.
  • Gardening, landscaping maintaining the outside area, cleaning of company offices, furniture, toilets and bathrooms.
  • Inspects the building, including heating, cooling, lighting and alarm systems to make sure they are in good working order.
  • Performs basic repairs and maintenance tasks as required.
  • Adhering to the Council’s safety policies to create a clean and safe working environment for everyone.
  • Assists with other administrative tasks as assigned by the Supervisor.
  • The successful applicant will be required to reside at the company premises in Harare.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least 4 years of Secondary education and 2 years of relevant experience.
  • Clean class 4 driver’s licence.
  • Defensive driver’s licence.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit an application letter and a detailed CV to: vacancies@ahpcz.co.zw

OR

Hand Deliver at

20 Worcester Road

Eastlea

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 01 February 2024

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Allied Health Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe

The Allied Health Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe is a statutory body, established in terms of the Health Professions Act and is committed to protecting the public and guiding the professions.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback