Driver (Chiredzi)

Job Description

Mwenezi Development Training Centre (MDTC) is a local based NGO operating in Mwenezi, Masvingo, Chiredzi, and Beitbridge districts. MDTC implements diversified programs to enhance the livelihoods of vulnerable communities. The organization has received funding from USAID to implement a Strengthening Community Resilience Initiative project in Chiredzi District of Zimbabwe for a period of one (1) year.

Contract Period​:​Twelve (12) Months.

Reporting to the District Coordinator.

Duties and Responsibilities

Transporting staff and stakeholders during Program implementation period for the purposes of Program implementation including registrations, projects monitoring, markets, crops and livestock situation monitoring and stakeholder coordination.

Ensuring that the vehicle assigned to him/her is kept clean and in a sound condition while undertaking vehicle checks on a daily basis.

Safekeeping of all auxiliary equipment (e.g, spare tyres, tool kit, reflective warning triangle)

Routine vehicles check every morning and inform the District Coordinator of any foreseeable vehicle repairs as well as service planning.

Report incidences to the District Coordinator within 24 hours of their occurrence.

Ensuring data protection for all programme documents;

Ensuring cross cutting issues are protected at all stages of programme implementation

Develop vehicle inspection reports on a weekly basis and advise on any technical faults.

Qualifications and Experience

Completed secondary level with at least three (3) O level passes.

Clean class 4 driver’s license.

Valid defensive driver’s license.

A mature person (30 years and above).

Minimum of two (2) years proven experience in working with NGO environment.

Other

How to Apply

Applications to be sent via e-mail (AS ONE PDF ATTACHMENT) on: hr@mdtco.org.zw with attached Curriculum Vitae (with contact details of at least two Referees) and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications as well as proof of identity.

All applications should be addressed to The Director.