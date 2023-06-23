Driver: Class 2

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the Class 2 Driver position. Candidates should be flexible to work during evenings, weekends and public holidays.

Duties and Responsibilities

Transporting company staff to various destinations as per instruction.

Supervision of guarding personnel during pick up and drop outs on deployment.

Administrative pickups.

Routine vehicle checks before every trip.

Reporting any incident, accidents or injuries immediately to the respective authority.

Operating the vehicle in compliance to company rules and regulations.

Performing other duties assigned within the scope of the position.

Reporting any defects or need for repairs to Fleet Officer.

Maintain and update vehicle log book at all times.

Keeping the company vehicle clean and properly maintained by performing regular washing, cleaning and vehicle maintenance.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 3 O’Levels.

Valid Class 2 driver’s license, defensive driving certificate and retest.

Over 30 years of age.

Clean driving record with traceable references.

Sound knowledge of road safety regulations.

Effective communication skills.

Punctual and reliable.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should email their applications and CVs to: recruitmentvol2023@gmail.com, indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.

Deadline: 28 June 2023

