Driver: Confucius Institute

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the above mentioned positions at the University of Zimbabwe.

Duties and Responsibilities

Deliver mail and documents to service providers, external clients and stakeholders.

Shuttle staff and guests to and from the International Airport and any other destinations as may be assigned.

Drive the Institute guests to social and cultural tours.

Drive the Confucius Institute choir to and from performance venues.

Perform any other duties assigned by the Director(s) from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of 5 ‘O’ level passes at grade C or better including English Language.

Should have at least two (2) years working experience in a similar position.

Class 1 driver’s license.

Valid Defensive driving certificate.

Must be mature and between 30 -50 years of age.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full name; place, date of birth, I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names and addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 129, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to:

Deputy Registrar