CIMAS

Driver (Harare)

CIMAS
Oct. 12, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Transports staff safely and timely as per shift roster (day and evening shift).
  • Shuttles staff and guests safely according to schedule using pool vehicles and the bus.
  • Liaises with the Stores Controller on daily duties for goods that need to be transported.
  • Carries out collection, deliveries of products, mail and documents as directed.
  • Completes all delivery forms as indicated for all deliveries and collections.
  • Adheres to safe driving practises including local driving Codes and internal agreed standards.
  • Checks vehicle conditions such as tyre pressure, electrical functions prior to driving daily.
  • Checks that all vehicles are fitted with valid license discs.
  • Checks pool vehicles compliance to Traffic and Safety regulations (Such as fire extinguishers, reflective vests, and breakdown triangles).
  • Conducts pool vehicle inspections and carries out remedial action such as wheel replacements and cleaning where necessary.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Clean Class 1 drivers’ licence.
  • Valid Defensive Driving Certificate.
  • At least 5 Ordinary levels.
  • Good verbal and written communication skills.
  • Ability to plan and organise in line with job requirements.
  • Ability to analyse and solve work related problems while achieving the right outcome simultaneously.
  • Excellent time management and teamwork skills.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw, clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.

Deadline: 12 October 2023

CIMAS

Cimas has been Zimbabwe’s leading medical aid society for over 75 years now, preferred by corporates and families since 1945. As a medical aid that has stood the test of time

Feedback