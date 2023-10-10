Driver (Harare)
CIMAS
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Transports staff safely and timely as per shift roster (day and evening shift).
- Shuttles staff and guests safely according to schedule using pool vehicles and the bus.
- Liaises with the Stores Controller on daily duties for goods that need to be transported.
- Carries out collection, deliveries of products, mail and documents as directed.
- Completes all delivery forms as indicated for all deliveries and collections.
- Adheres to safe driving practises including local driving Codes and internal agreed standards.
- Checks vehicle conditions such as tyre pressure, electrical functions prior to driving daily.
- Checks that all vehicles are fitted with valid license discs.
- Checks pool vehicles compliance to Traffic and Safety regulations (Such as fire extinguishers, reflective vests, and breakdown triangles).
- Conducts pool vehicle inspections and carries out remedial action such as wheel replacements and cleaning where necessary.
Qualifications and Experience
- Clean Class 1 drivers’ licence.
- Valid Defensive Driving Certificate.
- At least 5 Ordinary levels.
- Good verbal and written communication skills.
- Ability to plan and organise in line with job requirements.
- Ability to analyse and solve work related problems while achieving the right outcome simultaneously.
- Excellent time management and teamwork skills.
Other
How to Apply
If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw, clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.
Deadline: 12 October 2023
