Driver (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Transports staff safely and timely as per shift roster (day and evening shift).

Shuttles staff and guests safely according to schedule using pool vehicles and the bus.

Liaises with the Stores Controller on daily duties for goods that need to be transported.

Carries out collection, deliveries of products, mail and documents as directed.

Completes all delivery forms as indicated for all deliveries and collections.

Adheres to safe driving practises including local driving Codes and internal agreed standards.

Checks vehicle conditions such as tyre pressure, electrical functions prior to driving daily.

Checks that all vehicles are fitted with valid license discs.

Checks pool vehicles compliance to Traffic and Safety regulations (Such as fire extinguishers, reflective vests, and breakdown triangles).

Conducts pool vehicle inspections and carries out remedial action such as wheel replacements and cleaning where necessary.

Qualifications and Experience

Clean Class 1 drivers’ licence.

Valid Defensive Driving Certificate.

At least 5 Ordinary levels.

Good verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to plan and organise in line with job requirements.

Ability to analyse and solve work related problems while achieving the right outcome simultaneously.

Excellent time management and teamwork skills.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw, clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.

Deadline: 12 October 2023