Driver (Harare)

Job Description
Background
The Health Resilience Fund (HRF) 2022-2025 is a pooled health fund that is continuing to build on the gains obtained through the Health Development Fund (HDF) 2016-2021, with the support of the European Union (EU), UK Department for International Development (DFID) now Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Government of Sweden, Government of Ireland, and The Global Alliance for Vaccines (Gavi). The programme aims to support the MoHCC in the context of the National Health Strategy 2021-2025 to achieve its goal of improving the quality of life of its citizens, through guaranteeing every Zimbabwean access to comprehensive and effective health systems and structures for appropriate services at all levels. The purpose of the HRF is to safeguard gains achieved through the Health Transition Fund/ Integrated Support Programme for Sexual Reproductive Health (HTF/ISP) and HDF. The HRF will invest strategically to End Preventable Deaths; consolidate the country’s Global Health Security, health systems strengthening while embracing the humanitarian/development nexus in line with hazards faced by the country. The programme will take targeted health system strengthening actions while advocating for enhanced allocative and operational efficiency, and mainstreaming climate change, gender, women and girls’ empowerment, human rights, disability, and safeguarding approaches.
To ensure full efficiency and to strengthen linkages between key programme stakeholders {Government of Zimbabwe (GoZ), United Nations (UN), Implementing Partners (IPs), funding partners (FPs), relevant line ministries and other funding streams}, a Program Management Unit (PMU) was established and is responsible for management, coordination, implementation, monitoring, evaluation, and reporting of the HRF activities.
Purpose for the job:
The Driver provides reliable and safe driving services, demonstrating the highest standards of professionalism, discretion, integrity, sense of responsibility, excellent knowledge of protocol whilst ensuring compliance with local driving rules and regulations. The Driver demonstrates a client-oriented approach, high sense of responsibility, courtesy, tact, and the ability to work with people of different national and cultural backgrounds.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Within the delegated authority and under the given organizational set-up, the incumbent may be assigned the primarily, shared, or contributory accountabilities for all or part of the following areas of major duties and key end-results.
- Reliable and safe driving services for staff and officials.
- Maintenance of assigned vehicle.
- Documentation of vehicle related information.
Qualifications and Experience
- A secondary education is required, along with a valid driver’s license, including a valid defensive driver’s certificate knowledge of local driving rules and regulations.
- A minimum of two years of work experience as a driver in the humanitarian sector.
Skills:
- Good knowledge of the city and country, local roads, and conditions.
- Knowledge of driving rules and regulations, chauffeur protocol and courtesies.
- Skills in minor vehicle repairs.
- Ability to deal patiently and tactfully with visitors.
- High sense of confidentiality, initiative, and good judgment.
- Ability to work effectively with people of different national and cultural background.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://www.crownagents.com/lumesse/apply/apply.html?jobId=QFSFK026203F3VBQB688MQWLM-1249&langCode=en_GB
Deadline: 25 June 2023
Crown Agents
Crown Agents is the not-for-profit international development company that works in partnership with our clients to design and implement practical solutions to their needs. We work with ministries, governments, institutions, donors, foundations, philanthropists and the private sector to tackle the complex challenges they face, whether that’s seeking to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), improving the quality of life and opportunities for their citizens, or responding to the needs of a global pandemic.