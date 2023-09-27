Driver (Harare)
Defcorp Pvt. Ltd
Job Description
A leading Security Services Company is looking for a mature driver with at least 3 years of experience.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Experience in the security industry is an added advantage.
- Must have a Driver's License.
- Should be aged between 30 to 49 years old.
Other
How to Apply
Suitable and interested candidates should submit an application letter and cv in a sealed envelope addressed to The Manager Defcorp at No. 10 Fereday Drive Eastlea Harare or send on WhatsApp_ number 0771 120 063.
NB: Applications will be accepted from Monday to Friday between 0800-1600 only.
Deadline: 29 September 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Defcorp Pvt. Ltd
Browse Jobs
Defcorp Pvt. Ltd was registered in year 2018 and seeks to answer all Safety and Security related hurdles. The target market has been segmented to meet the modern industry, Agriculture, Mining and Commercial business zones.
Related Jobs
SWIFT
Class Two (2) Truck Drivers x54
Deadline:
Turbo mining (Pvt) Ltd
Howo Drivers (Hwange)
Deadline:
Sable Foods
3 Wheeler Van Salesman (Bulawayo)
Deadline:
University Of Zimbabwe (UZ)
Driver: Confucius Institute
Deadline:
Masimba Holdings Limited
Mobile Equipment Operators (TLB, Bulldozer, Front-End Loader, Excavator and Grader-Final Cutter)
Deadline:
Masimba Holdings Limited
Drivers: All Classes (Harare)
Deadline: