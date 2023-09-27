Pindula|Search Pindula
Defcorp Pvt. Ltd

Driver (Harare)

Defcorp Pvt. Ltd
Sep. 29, 2023
Job Description

A leading Security Services Company is looking for a mature driver with at least 3 years of experience.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Experience in the security industry is an added advantage.
  • Must have a Driver's License.
  • Should be aged between 30 to 49 years old.

Other

How to Apply

Suitable and interested candidates should submit an application letter and cv in a sealed envelope addressed to The Manager Defcorp at No. 10 Fereday Drive Eastlea Harare or send on WhatsApp_ number 0771 120 063.

NB: Applications will be accepted from Monday to Friday between 0800-1600 only.

Deadline: 29 September 2023

Defcorp Pvt. Ltd

Defcorp Pvt. Ltd was registered in year 2018 and seeks to answer all Safety and Security related hurdles. The target market has been segmented to meet the modern industry, Agriculture, Mining and Commercial business zones.

