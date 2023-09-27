Driver (Harare)

Job Description

A leading Security Services Company is looking for a mature driver with at least 3 years of experience.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Experience in the security industry is an added advantage.

Must have a Driver's License.

Should be aged between 30 to 49 years old.

Other

How to Apply

Suitable and interested candidates should submit an application letter and cv in a sealed envelope addressed to The Manager Defcorp at No. 10 Fereday Drive Eastlea Harare or send on WhatsApp_ number 0771 120 063.

NB: Applications will be accepted from Monday to Friday between 0800-1600 only.