Driver (Harare)

Job Description

Performs work in the operation of a vehicle to ensure safe transportation of clients to and from various district destinations. Assists clients during entry and exit from vehicles as necessary and other courtesies. Assumes responsibility for care and maintenance of the vehicle to include but not limited to fuel consumption and allocation, accurate accounting for kilometers, facilitate procurement of services and equipment for vehicles.

Supervisor: Logistics and Administrative Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Drive motor vehicle and maintain it,in good working condition.

Ensure vehicle cleanliness and check for such essentials as fuel, oil, water and tyre pressure regularly as is necessary.

Maintain all trip records such as, purpose of same, mileage, fuel and time at each stop.

Use vehicle to collect and deliver mail, equipment, furniture, office supplies and other items on behalf of FHI360 Zimbabwe.

Record delivery of items in dispatch book and work with the supervisor in scheduling field activities.

Transport relevant personnel to/from official meetings, seminars, workshops, and functions.

Provide regular reports of fuel allocation and consumption. Ensure accurate accounting of kilometers, fuel consumption, and cost and maintain a log of fuel consumption checking for kilometers against usage.

Facilitates procurement of equipment and services, through sourcing for quotations and assessment.

Reports maintenance problems to the supervisor. Schedule all maintenance, servicing, and repairs of all vehicles, ensuring the use of quality spare parts and focusing on limiting vehicle downtime.

Work with the program team in scheduling field activities and vehicle usage needs.

Performs other related work as required.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of 5 O’ levels, and any other relevant certificates.

Good knowledge of vehicle insurance policies is required.

Extensive knowledge of traffic rules is a must.

Experience as a driver mechanic will be an added advantage.

Minimum of 3 years experience in administration and maintenance of vehicles.

Possession of a valid class driver’s license and a valid Defensive Driving Certificate is a must.

Knowledge, skills, and abilities: