Driver (Harare)
Foodworld Supermarket
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Doing home duties as instructed by the employer.
Qualifications and Experience
- Clean driving records.
- Clean criminal record.
- Must have 40+ years of age.
- Should be a family man.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send their CVs and attach a copy of license to: hr@foodworld.co.zw
Deadline: 10 August 2023
Zimbabwe’s premier independently owned supermarket group which is into retailing and whole selling selling a range of groceries
