Foodworld Supermarket

Driver (Harare)

Foodworld Supermarket
Aug. 10, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Doing home duties as instructed by the employer.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Clean driving records.
  • Clean criminal record.
  • Must have 40+ years of age.
  • Should be a family man.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their CVs and attach a copy of license to: hr@foodworld.co.zw

Deadline: 10 August 2023

Foodworld Supermarket

Website

Zimbabwe’s premier independently owned supermarket group which is into retailing and whole selling selling a range of groceries

