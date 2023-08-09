Driver (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Doing home duties as instructed by the employer.

Qualifications and Experience

Clean driving records.

Clean criminal record.

Must have 40+ years of age.

Should be a family man.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their CVs and attach a copy of license to: hr@foodworld.co.zw

Deadline: 10 August 2023