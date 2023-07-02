Driver (Harare)
Grand Auto
Job Description
Grand Auto Is Looking For A Driver who is interested to join the team.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Collect parts from suppliers on time.
- Conduct daily vehicle maintenance checks and notify manager of any issues.
- Load goods for delivery when necessary.
- Checks condition of vehicle load for safe transportation and rearranges as necessary.
- Reports promptly any unusual delays or difficulties regarding delivery sites.
- Unloading goods carefully.
- Keeps record of time, mileage, pallets shipped and received, any mechanical problems and general remarks.
- Reports all accidents involving driver or company equipment.
- Inspects vehicle and required parts and accessories to determine safe operating condition.
Qualifications and Experience
- Valid Class 2 Driver's license.
- Valid Defensive Driving Certificate.
- At least 3 years working experience as a company driver.
- Knowledge of vehicle parts.
- Excellent writing, communication and presentation skills.
- Strong organisational, multitasking and time management skills.
Other
How to Apply
Qualified and interested candidates to send CVs to: vacancies@grandauto.co.zw
Deadline: 05 July 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Grand Auto
Browse Jobs
Grand Auto Body Shop is a Motor Vehicle Company, located at: 184 Mutare Road Msasa, Harare, Zimbabwe. GABS a member of MIAZ offers professional panel beating, spray painting, electric and mechanical car services. Trusted by over 10 big insurance companies.
Related Jobs
Midlands State University (MSU)
Transport And Logistics Clerk
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Centre of High Performance Computing (ZCHPC)
Driver (Harare)
Deadline: