Driver (Harare)

Job Description

Grand Auto Is Looking For A Driver who is interested to join the team.

Duties and Responsibilities

Collect parts from suppliers on time.

Conduct daily vehicle maintenance checks and notify manager of any issues.

Load goods for delivery when necessary.

Checks condition of vehicle load for safe transportation and rearranges as necessary.

Reports promptly any unusual delays or difficulties regarding delivery sites.

Unloading goods carefully.

Keeps record of time, mileage, pallets shipped and received, any mechanical problems and general remarks.

Reports all accidents involving driver or company equipment.

Inspects vehicle and required parts and accessories to determine safe operating condition.

Qualifications and Experience

Valid Class 2 Driver's license.

Valid Defensive Driving Certificate.

At least 3 years working experience as a company driver.

Knowledge of vehicle parts.

Excellent writing, communication and presentation skills.

Strong organisational, multitasking and time management skills.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates to send CVs to: vacancies@grandauto.co.zw

Deadline: 05 July 2023