Driver (Harare)
Kamativi Mining Company
Job Description
Wanted is a Driver by Kamativi Mining Company.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To receive and visitors to the airport.
- To arrange vehicle service for all Harare Company vrhicles.
- To make sure aĺl vihicles are clean.
- To go on errands as may be required by superiors.
- Any other duties as may be assigned by the Supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must be a holder of a class 4 Driver"s licence.
- Must have a minimum of 3 years ecperience in similar position.
- Must be a smart character.
- Ability to speak Chinese language is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
If you meet the above requirements send your detailed Resume or CV to: ronald@kamativi.co.zw not later than Thursday 11th July 2024.
Kamativi Mining Company
The Kamativi mine is one of the largest tin mines in Zimbabwe. The mine is located in western Zimbabwe in Matabeleland North Province. The Kamativi mine has reserves amounting to 100 million tonnes of tin ore grading 0.28% tin thus resulting 0.28 million tonnes of tin.
