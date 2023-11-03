Driver (Harare)

Job Description

The position of a Driver has arisen within the National Biotechnology Authority, and we hereby invite applications from suitably qualified individuals.

Duties and Responsibilities

Driving staff on business errands (pool cars).

Prepares vehicle servicing schedules.

Cleaning motor vehicles.

Deliveries.

Fuel requests.

Any other duties that may be assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Clean Class 2 Driver’s Licence.

Defensive driving certificate.

At least 5 Ordinary level passes.

At least 3 years relevant experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit their applications and a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: vacancies@nba.ac.zw, clearly labelled Driver in the subject line.

Deadline: 07 November 2023