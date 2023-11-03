Pindula|Search Pindula
National Biotechnology Authority

Driver (Harare)

National Biotechnology Authority
Nov. 07, 2023
Job Description

The position of a Driver has arisen within the National Biotechnology Authority, and we hereby invite applications from suitably qualified individuals.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Driving staff on business errands (pool cars).
  • Prepares vehicle servicing schedules.
  • Cleaning motor vehicles.
  • Deliveries.
  • Fuel requests.
  • Any other duties that may be assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Clean Class 2 Driver’s Licence.
  • Defensive driving certificate.
  • At least 5 Ordinary level passes.
  • At least 3 years relevant experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit their applications and a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: vacancies@nba.ac.zw, clearly labelled Driver in the subject line.

Deadline: 07 November 2023



.

