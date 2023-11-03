Driver (Harare)
National Biotechnology Authority
Job Description
The position of a Driver has arisen within the National Biotechnology Authority, and we hereby invite applications from suitably qualified individuals.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Driving staff on business errands (pool cars).
- Prepares vehicle servicing schedules.
- Cleaning motor vehicles.
- Deliveries.
- Fuel requests.
- Any other duties that may be assigned by the supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- Clean Class 2 Driver’s Licence.
- Defensive driving certificate.
- At least 5 Ordinary level passes.
- At least 3 years relevant experience.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants should submit their applications and a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: vacancies@nba.ac.zw, clearly labelled Driver in the subject line.
Deadline: 07 November 2023
