Driver (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the above mentioned vacancy.
As a Driver, you will be the brand ambassador of the company since you will be interacting with different people. We are looking for a responsible, organized and safety-conscious driver to join our team. The ideal candidate should have a proven track record of safe and skilful driving.
Reports To: Personal Assistant
Duties and Responsibilities
- Day to day driving duties as assigned.
- Arrive at destinations on schedule.
- Interact with clients professionally at all times.
- Ensure that the vehicle is always fuelled and ready for use.
- Arrange for vehicle repairs as needed.
- Keep mileage records and repair records up-to-date.
- Assist with cleaning the vehicles.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 Ordinary Levels including English.
- Valid driver's license.
- Clean driving record.
- At least two years experience in a similar position.
Skills & Abilities.
- Strong commitment to safety.
- Excellent navigational skills.
- Good communication and interpersonal skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates meeting the above criteria should submit their applications accompanied by their Curriculum Vitae addressed to the General Secretary, NEC Tourism on: pa@nectourismzw.org
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 15 December 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
