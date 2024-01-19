Driver (Harare)
Prodairy (Private) Limited
Job Description
Prodairy, a world-class manufacturer of fast-moving consumer goods, is seeking an organized and responsible individual to join our team as a Driver.
The potential candidate must have at least 4 years of experience in a similar role and will be responsible for performing office errands.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Safely and efficiently transport employees, visitors, and clients to their designated locations.
- Collects and delivers various documents, packages, and supplies as assigned.
- Purchases guest house and office supplies, equipment, and other necessary items as directed
- Adheres to all traffic rules and regulations to ensure safe and smooth transportation.
- Monitors vehicle maintenance and promptly report any mechanical issues.
- Maintain accurate records of vehicle mileage, fuel consumption, and maintenance activities.
- Performs other errands as necessary to support office operations.
- Ensures the cleanliness and proper condition of the assigned vehicle.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 4 years’ experience in a similar role.
- Clean Class 4 Driver’s Licence.
- Clean Class 3 Driver’s Licence a distinct advantage.
- Should have 5 Ordinary Level passes including English.
- Mature and organized individual requiring minimum supervision.
- Administration Knowledge.
- Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.
- Excellent communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
If you are looking to join the fast-moving consumer goods world-class manufacturer then please send an email to: recruitment@prodairy.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.
