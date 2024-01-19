Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Prodairy (Private) Limited

Driver (Harare)

Prodairy (Private) Limited
Jan. 19, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Prodairy, a world-class manufacturer of fast-moving consumer goods, is seeking an organized and responsible individual to join our team as a Driver.

The potential candidate must have at least 4 years of experience in a similar role and will be responsible for performing office errands.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Safely and efficiently transport employees, visitors, and clients to their designated locations.
  • Collects and delivers various documents, packages, and supplies as assigned.
  • Purchases guest house and office supplies, equipment, and other necessary items as directed
  • Adheres to all traffic rules and regulations to ensure safe and smooth transportation.
  • Monitors vehicle maintenance and promptly report any mechanical issues.
  • Maintain accurate records of vehicle mileage, fuel consumption, and maintenance activities.
  • Performs other errands as necessary to support office operations.
  • Ensures the cleanliness and proper condition of the assigned vehicle.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least 4 years’ experience in a similar role.
  • Clean Class 4 Driver’s Licence.
  • Clean Class 3 Driver’s Licence a distinct advantage.
  • Should have 5 Ordinary Level passes including English.
  • Mature and organized individual requiring minimum supervision.
  • Administration Knowledge.
  • Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.
  • Excellent communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

If you are looking to join the fast-moving consumer goods world-class manufacturer then please send an email to: recruitment@prodairy.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.

Deadline: 19 January 2024

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Prodairy (Private) Limited

.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI)
Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI)

Driver (Harare)

Deadline:
Umguza Rural District Council
Umguza Rural District Council

Roller Operator Grade: 3 (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Umguza Rural District Council
Umguza Rural District Council

Class 4 Driver Grade: 4 (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Umguza Rural District Council
Umguza Rural District Council

Class 2 Driver Grade: 5 (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Green Fuel
Green Fuel

Bus Driver (Chipinge)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback