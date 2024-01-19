Driver (Harare)

Job Description

Prodairy, a world-class manufacturer of fast-moving consumer goods, is seeking an organized and responsible individual to join our team as a Driver.

The potential candidate must have at least 4 years of experience in a similar role and will be responsible for performing office errands.

Duties and Responsibilities

Safely and efficiently transport employees, visitors, and clients to their designated locations.

Collects and delivers various documents, packages, and supplies as assigned.

Purchases guest house and office supplies, equipment, and other necessary items as directed

Adheres to all traffic rules and regulations to ensure safe and smooth transportation.

Monitors vehicle maintenance and promptly report any mechanical issues.

Maintain accurate records of vehicle mileage, fuel consumption, and maintenance activities.

Performs other errands as necessary to support office operations.

Ensures the cleanliness and proper condition of the assigned vehicle.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 4 years’ experience in a similar role.

Clean Class 4 Driver’s Licence.

Clean Class 3 Driver’s Licence a distinct advantage.

Should have 5 Ordinary Level passes including English.

Mature and organized individual requiring minimum supervision.

Administration Knowledge.

Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.

Excellent communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

If you are looking to join the fast-moving consumer goods world-class manufacturer then please send an email to: recruitment@prodairy.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.