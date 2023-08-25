Driver (Harare)

Job Description

Safely transporting company staff as well as various products and materials to and from specified locations in a timely manner. Assisting with the loading and offloading of staff luggage, products, and materials. Adjusting travel routes to avoid traffic congestion or road construction.

Duties and Responsibilities

Transport clients and/or packages to and from destinations.

Arrive at destinations on schedule.

Fulfill administrative needs, like office pickups.

Research and plan for traffic, construction and weather delays.

Use navigation applications to determine the best route.

Interact with clients professionally at all times.

Ensure that the vehicle is always fueled and ready for use.

Arrange for vehicle repairs as needed.

Keep mileage records and repair records up-to-date.

Qualifications and Experience

A valid driver’s license class 2 or 1 and at least 3 years of driving experience to perform the job safely.

Excellent navigation skills and proficiency in using navigation applications to find delivery locations.

Time management and organizational skills to keep track of deliveries and stay on schedule.

Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills to interact with clients.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CV attached with your certificates as one document on: talentpool@satewave.com

Deadline: 10 September 2023