Driver (Harare)

Aug. 30, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Jobs involves making deliveries in and around Harare & Marondera.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Should be a holder of a class 2 Driver's license and a defensive driving qualification.
  • Individual should also be willing to work on weekends depending on their allocated shift for the week.
  • A Minimum of 5 Years experience is a must.

How to Apply

If interested please send Cvs to: lpgasrecruitment@gmail.com

Deadline: 30 August 2023

Wonder Gases is an official BOC Gases Zimbabwe distributor for Liquefied Petroleum Gas. LP Gas Supplies, LPGas Deliveries, Gas Appliance repairs, maintenance and servicing. LPG Installations.

