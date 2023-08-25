Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Driver (Harare)
Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Jobs involves making deliveries in and around Harare & Marondera.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should be a holder of a class 2 Driver's license and a defensive driving qualification.
- Individual should also be willing to work on weekends depending on their allocated shift for the week.
- A Minimum of 5 Years experience is a must.
Other
How to Apply
If interested please send Cvs to: lpgasrecruitment@gmail.com
Deadline: 30 August 2023
Wonder Gases is an official BOC Gases Zimbabwe distributor for Liquefied Petroleum Gas. LP Gas Supplies, LPGas Deliveries, Gas Appliance repairs, maintenance and servicing. LPG Installations.
