Driver (Harare)

Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Jobs involves making deliveries in and around Harare & Marondera.

Qualifications and Experience

Should be a holder of a class 2 Driver's license and a defensive driving qualification.

Individual should also be willing to work on weekends depending on their allocated shift for the week.

A Minimum of 5 Years experience is a must.

Other

How to Apply

If interested please send Cvs to: lpgasrecruitment@gmail.com

Deadline: 30 August 2023