Driver (Harare)

Job Description

The Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing (ZCHPC) was created through Statutory Instrument 168 of 2019, the Manpower Planning and Development (Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing), Regulations, 2019.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned position that has arisen within the organisation.

Duties and Responsibilities

Drives staff and official visitors on official trips or on occasions as necessary.

Maintains vehicle log book for official trips, daily mileage, fuel consumption, and vehicle related expenditures.

Ensures day-to-day maintenance of the assigned vehicle(s); checks oil, water, battery, tires, etc.

Performs minor repairs and maintain the vehicle(s) in clean condition.

Ensures timely vehicle servicing and repairs to maintain vehicles in sound condition.

Handles local and organizational formalities when involved in an accident, ensuring that all organizational and national regulations and procedures are followed correctly.

Collects and delivers mail, documents and goods for ZCHPC.

Assist the office staff in performing administrative duties such as telephone communications, photocopying, record-keeping, etc.

Performs other related duties as required.

Qualifications and Experience

Clean class two (2) driver’s licence.

Valid defensive driver’s licence.

5 Ordinary Level passes including English.

At least five (5) years’ experience of driving and vehicle management.

Mature and organised individual requiring minimum supervision.

Punctual person with excellent communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Application letters, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience and names of at least three referees should be sent to the address below clearly indicating the vacancy applied for.

