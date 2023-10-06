Driver (Harare)

Job Description

Zuva Petroleum invites suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the position of a Driver based in Harare, reporting to the Services Coordinator.

Duties and Responsibilities

Checks vehicle conditions such as tyre pressure, electrical functions prior to driving daily.

Drives Zuva vehicles for staff official travel and business including airport pick up/drop or as requested management.

Provides chauffeur service to the Chief Executive Officer and other senior staff members when requested.

Carries out messenger duties including buying office consumables upon instructions from the Supervisor.

Adheres to safe driving practices including local driving codes and internally agreed standards.

Delivers payments to the banks daily and submits documents as requested.

Performs routine and ad hoc vehicle checks, which includes vehicle condition, adherence to maintenance plans and validity of licenses, and submits reports to the Line Manager.

Maintains good hygienic practices for all pool vehicles and ensures adherence to vehicle service plans. Performs any other duties as directed by the Line Manager.

Qualifications and Experience

Five (5) O’ Levels.

Clean Class Two (2) Drivers’ Licence.

Valid Defensive Driving Certificate.

Minimum of Four (4) years professional driving experience.

Skills & Competencies:

Clear verbal and written communication.

Ability to prepare accurate reports if required.

Ability to plan daily and weekly work in line with job requirements.

Ability to solve work related problems to achieve the correct outcomes at the relevant hierarchical level.

Ability to work long hours and shift work to meet business needs.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae are to be submitted to: humanresources@zuvapetroleum.co.zw