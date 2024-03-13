Driver (Mashonaland West)

Job Description

Performs work in the operation of a vehicle to ensure the safe transportation of clients to and from various destinations in the districts. Assists clients during entry and exit from vehicles as necessary and other courtesies. Assumes responsibility for care and maintenance of the vehicle to include but not limited to fuel consumption and allocation, accurate accounting for kilometers, and facilitating procurement of services and equipment for vehicles.

Duties and Responsibilities

Drives motor vehicle and maintains same in good working condition.

Ensures vehicle cleanliness and checks for such essentials as fuel, oil, water, and tyre pressure regularly as necessary.

Maintains all trip records such as, purpose of same, mileage, fuel, and time at each stop.

Uses vehicle to collect and deliver mail, equipment, furniture, office supplies and other items on behalf of FHI360 Zimbabwe.

Records delivery of items in dispatch book and work with supervisor in scheduling field activities.

Transports relevant personnel to/from official meetings, seminars, workshops and functions.

Provides regular reports of fuel allocation and consumption. Ensures an accurate accounting of kilometers, fuel consumption, cost and maintains a log of fuel consumption checking for kilometers against usage.

Facilitates procurement of equipment and services, through sourcing for quotations and assessment.

Reports maintenance problems to the supervisor. Schedule all maintenance, servicing and repairs of all vehicles, ensuring the use of quality spare parts and focusing on limiting vehicle downtime.

Work with the program team in scheduling field activities and vehicle usage needs.

Performs other related work as required.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of 5 O’ levels, and any other relevant certificates.

Good knowledge of vehicle insurance policies is required.

Extensive knowledge of traffic rules is a must.

Experience as a driver mechanic will be an added advantage.

Minimum of 3 years experience in administration and maintenance of vehicles.

Possession of a valid class driver’s license and a valid Defensive Driving Certificate is a must.

Knowledge, skills, and abilities:

Knowledge of Zimbabwe transportation laws and regulations.

Knowledge of logistics, fleet scheduling, administration, and maintenance.

Good knowledge of vehicle maintenance spare parts and repairs.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office application is required.

Strong analytical and numerical skills.

Extensive knowledge of vehicle insurance, safety, and traffic rules.

Strong Zimbabwe experience and knowledge of Zimbabwe context.

Other

How to Apply

