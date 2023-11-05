Driver (Masvingo)

Job Description

Family Aid Caring Trust (FACT) is a Christian national development NGO based in Zimbabwe. It implements sustainable development initiatives to improve people’s livelihood, Sexual Reproductive Health (SRH), HIV Prevention, HIV and AIDS care and support as well as health activities. FACT seeks the following services as detailed below.

Reporting to: District Coordinator

District: Zaka

Duties and Responsibilities

The Driver will be responsible for day-to-day travel requirements of the programme team.

Taking note of any faults that may develop on the vehicle and bringing them to the attention of the Senior Driver.

Ensuring that the vehicle has the necessary accessory tools.

Maintaining the programme vehicle including oil, water, tyre, service checks.

Maintenance of vehicle logbook.

Fuel Management, preparing monthly fuel reconciliations for programme vehicle.

Assist with distribution of programme materials.

Conduct any other duties as assigned by supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

A clean four driver’s license (License should be more than 5 years).

Valid defensive driver’s license.

At least 3 years relevant working experience. Experience of working in Non-Governmental Organizations or Civil Society Organization in HIV/AIDS related programmes is an added advantage.

A mature person who is well organized.

Ability to work independently but within a team framework.

Fluent in English and Shona.

Other

How to Apply

Click here to complete the application form then send a detailed CV to: vacancy@fact.org.zw. Please ensure that both steps are carried out to complete the application process.

Background checks will be done for successful candidate to ensure child safeguarding and protection in all our work. FACT commits itself to protecting children whom its staff, volunteers as well as outsiders may get into contact with. The organization is mandated to serve the best interest of all children through protection from abuse, harm and exclusion, child participation and development in all its programs.

FACT is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in terms of race, tribe, place of origin, political opinion, color, creed, gender, pregnancy, HIV/AIDS status or, subject to the Disabled Persons Act [Chapter 17:01].

NB: Only short-listed candidates will be notified.