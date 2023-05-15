Driver (Matabeleland South Province)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above vacancy within the Rural Electrification Agency.

Duties and Responsibilities

Drive vehicles and transport materials and line gangs to project sites.

Check the condition of the vehicle.

Assist in line construction.

Verify that materials issued tally with materials on Stores Transactions Forms (STF).

Ensure that vehicles are loaded within carrying capacities.

Qualifications and Experience

Clean Class 2 (two) Driver's Licence.

Defensive Driving Certificate.

3 0' Levels.

2 years relevant experience.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants should submit an application letter accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified academic and professional certificates. Applications should be sent to the address indicated below:

Provincial Rural Electrification Manager

Matabeleland South Province

6th Floor Package Centre

Bulawayo

Deadline: 26 May 2023