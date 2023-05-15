Driver (Matabeleland South Province)

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above vacancy within the Rural Electrification Agency.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Drive vehicles and transport materials and line gangs to project sites.
- Check the condition of the vehicle.
- Assist in line construction.
- Verify that materials issued tally with materials on Stores Transactions Forms (STF).
- Ensure that vehicles are loaded within carrying capacities.
Qualifications and Experience
- Clean Class 2 (two) Driver's Licence.
- Defensive Driving Certificate.
- 3 0' Levels.
- 2 years relevant experience.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants should submit an application letter accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified academic and professional certificates. Applications should be sent to the address indicated below:
Provincial Rural Electrification Manager
Matabeleland South Province
6th Floor Package Centre
Bulawayo
Deadline: 26 May 2023