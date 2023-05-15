Pindula|
Rural Electrification Agency (REA)

Driver (Matabeleland South Province)

Rural Electrification Agency (REA)
May. 26, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above vacancy within the Rural Electrification Agency.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Drive vehicles and transport materials and line gangs to project sites.
  • Check the condition of the vehicle.
  • Assist in line construction.
  • Verify that materials issued tally with materials on Stores Transactions Forms (STF).
  • Ensure that vehicles are loaded within carrying capacities.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Clean Class 2 (two) Driver's Licence.
  • Defensive Driving Certificate.
  • 3 0' Levels.
  • 2 years relevant experience.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants should submit an application letter accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified academic and professional certificates. Applications should be sent to the address indicated below:

Provincial Rural Electrification Manager

Matabeleland South Province

6th Floor Package Centre 

Bulawayo

Deadline: 26 May 2023

Rural Electrification Agency (REA)

The Rural Electrification Fund (REF) is a statutory body governed by the Rural Electrification Fund Act (Chapter 13:20). Its background is that Post-independence Zimbabwean Government gave high priority to rural infrastructure development programmes, which included the rural electrification programme.

Website: https://rea.co.zw/

Address: Megawatt House; 44 Samora Machel Ave Harare

P.O Bag 250a Harare

Tel : All Departments: +263 -242 -708110 | 764570 | 791725-30 

Cell: +263 772 134 806-9

Fax: +263-242 – 707667

Email: info@rea.co.zw

