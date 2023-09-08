Driver (Mberengwa & Gokwe South)

Job Description

Under the direction of the Fleet and Logistics Assistant, the driver shall provide a variety of transportation support to ZHI.

Duties and Responsibilities

Convey ZHI staff and consultants to designated approved locations.

Ensure adequate safety, cleanliness, security and maintenance of the project vehicle assigned.

Ensure proper day-to-day maintenance of the assigned vehicle through timely minor repairs, arrangements for major repairs, timely changes of oil, check of tires, brakes, car washing, etc.

Ensure availability of all the required documents/supplies including vehicle insurance, vehicle logs, office directory, and necessary spare parts.

Plan route and requirements by studying schedule or ad-hoc request by the office.

Ensure passengers adhere to all road safety regulations.

Fulfil special request by picking up and delivering items as directed.

Perform any other duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of 5 O’ levels, and any other relevant certificates with a minimum of 5 years’ driving experience.

Must have a valid defensive driving certificate and a valid driving license.

Must have expert knowledge of driving rules and regulations.

Experience of driving 4x4 Landcruiser vehicle is required.

Experience as a driver mechanic will be an added advantage.

Experience with large complex organization preferred.

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities:

Matured and willing to work at odd hours; Good written, oral, interpersonal and organization skill.

Ability to work well with others and to develop and maintain compatibility among project staff, subcontractors and recipients of assistance.

Other

How to Apply

To apply click here here to complete the job application form then submit your CV and application letter via email to: recruitment@zhi.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.