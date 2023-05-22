Driver: MEDLABS (Bulawayo)

Job Description

The Group wishes to invite applications from suitably qualified & experienced individuals to fill in the Driver- MEDLABS role that has arisen in our organisation.

Duties and Responsibilities

Drives Cimas vehicles for staff official travel and business, or as requested by management.

Undertakes regular or day to day maintenance checks before use of vehicle.

Maintains high standard of service to both staff and customers (Clinicians and Clinical institutions).

Sorts out Patient Test results as they come in for dispatch.

Responds to Clinicians and Clinical institutions’ calls for sample collection with the emergency they deserve.

Collects specimen from Doctors’ Rooms, Hospitals and Clinics daily and hands these over to reception as soon as possible.

Delivers with accuracy all patient results to Doctors and health service providers daily as per turnaround time schedules.

Checks patients request forms for correctness and completeness of patient details as well as adequacy and appropriateness of blood tubes.

Delivers phlebotomy consumables, specimen collection containers and laboratory stationery to Doctors’ Rooms, Hospitals and Clinics in response to the needs.

Ensures proper handling and safe transportation of biohazard samples at the correct temperature and conditions.

Assist with movement of heavy equipment and supplies as and when necessary.

Advises paying patients on test prices and available payments modes (mobile, swipe and cash transactions).

Receipts cash and ensures safe custody of the same from Clinical institutions and Collection Centres.

Qualifications and Experience

5 Ordinary Levels including Maths and English.

Clean Class 3 and 4 Drivers Licence.

Valid Defensive Driving Certificate.

2-4 years’ experience working in a similar environment.

Other

How to Apply

If you meet the stipulated requirements and can operate with minimum supervision, attach your application together with proof of qualifications and experience on: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw

Deadline: 25 May 2023