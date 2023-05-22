Driver: MEDLABS (Bulawayo)

Job Description
The Group wishes to invite applications from suitably qualified & experienced individuals to fill in the Driver- MEDLABS role that has arisen in our organisation.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Drives Cimas vehicles for staff official travel and business, or as requested by management.
- Undertakes regular or day to day maintenance checks before use of vehicle.
- Maintains high standard of service to both staff and customers (Clinicians and Clinical institutions).
- Sorts out Patient Test results as they come in for dispatch.
- Responds to Clinicians and Clinical institutions’ calls for sample collection with the emergency they deserve.
- Collects specimen from Doctors’ Rooms, Hospitals and Clinics daily and hands these over to reception as soon as possible.
- Delivers with accuracy all patient results to Doctors and health service providers daily as per turnaround time schedules.
- Checks patients request forms for correctness and completeness of patient details as well as adequacy and appropriateness of blood tubes.
- Delivers phlebotomy consumables, specimen collection containers and laboratory stationery to Doctors’ Rooms, Hospitals and Clinics in response to the needs.
- Ensures proper handling and safe transportation of biohazard samples at the correct temperature and conditions.
- Assist with movement of heavy equipment and supplies as and when necessary.
- Advises paying patients on test prices and available payments modes (mobile, swipe and cash transactions).
- Receipts cash and ensures safe custody of the same from Clinical institutions and Collection Centres.
Qualifications and Experience
- 5 Ordinary Levels including Maths and English.
- Clean Class 3 and 4 Drivers Licence.
- Valid Defensive Driving Certificate.
- 2-4 years’ experience working in a similar environment.
Other
How to Apply
If you meet the stipulated requirements and can operate with minimum supervision, attach your application together with proof of qualifications and experience on: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw
Deadline: 25 May 2023