Driver/ Messenger - Grade: B3 (Harare)

Job Description

Zimbabwe Media Commission is inviting suitably qualified candidates to fill in the above mentioned post that has arisen at the Commission.

Reports To: Administration Officer

Duties and Responsibilities

Deliver and collect mail and documents.

Perform messenger duties and work related errands.

The incumbent is also responsible for maintenance of the Commission vehicle.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of 3 Ordinary Level subjects including English.

A clean driver's license for classes 3 and 4.

Three traceable references.

Defensive driving certificate.

Good time management and Communication skills.

Should be prepared to work long hours.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their applications by 12 May 2024 accompanied by certified copies of original certificates qualifications to: