Driver/ Messenger - Grade: B3 (Harare)
Job Description
Zimbabwe Media Commission is inviting suitably qualified candidates to fill in the above mentioned post that has arisen at the Commission.
Reports To: Administration Officer
Duties and Responsibilities
- Deliver and collect mail and documents.
- Perform messenger duties and work related errands.
- The incumbent is also responsible for maintenance of the Commission vehicle.
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum of 3 Ordinary Level subjects including English.
- A clean driver's license for classes 3 and 4.
- Three traceable references.
- Defensive driving certificate.
- Good time management and Communication skills.
- Should be prepared to work long hours.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their applications by 12 May 2024 accompanied by certified copies of original certificates qualifications to:
The Director Human Resources
108 Swan Drive Alexandra Park,
Harare
OR
NB. Clearly Indicate on Envelope/Email the post being applied for.
