Driver/ Messenger (Mutare)
Shepco Industrial Supplies
Job Description
We seek to engage a qualified and experienced individual to join our team in Mutare as a Driver/Messenger.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To Be Advised.
Qualifications and Experience
- A minimum of 5 O Level passes.
- Class 4 Driver's licence.
- At least 2 years' working experience as a driver/messenger.
- Good interpersonal skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants to send their detailed CVs on: hr@shepco.co.zw and jmachingambi@shepco.co.zw
Shepco Industrial Supplies are the official & exclusive agents of Beier Safety Footwear. They are the manufacturers of BOVA safety shoes and Egoli gumboots.
