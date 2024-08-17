Driver/ Messenger (Mutare)

Job Description

We seek to engage a qualified and experienced individual to join our team in Mutare as a Driver/Messenger.

Duties and Responsibilities

To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of 5 O Level passes.

Class 4 Driver's licence.

At least 2 years' working experience as a driver/messenger.

Good interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants to send their detailed CVs on: hr@shepco.co.zw and jmachingambi@shepco.co.zw