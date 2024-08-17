Pindula|Search Pindula
Shepco Industrial Supplies

Driver/ Messenger (Mutare)

Shepco Industrial Supplies
Aug. 18, 2024
Job Description

We seek to engage a qualified and experienced individual to join our team in Mutare as a Driver/Messenger.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A minimum of 5 O Level passes.
  • Class 4 Driver's licence.
  • At least 2 years' working experience as a driver/messenger.
  • Good interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants to send their detailed CVs on: hr@shepco.co.zw and jmachingambi@shepco.co.zw

Shepco Industrial Supplies

Shepco Industrial Supplies are the official & exclusive agents of Beier Safety Footwear. They are the manufacturers of BOVA safety shoes and Egoli gumboots.

Feedback