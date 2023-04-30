Driver/ Messenger x2

Job Description

Safely transporting passengers and goods from one point to another based in Mabvuku & Msasa Depots respectively.

Duties and Responsibilities

Delivering and collecting mail.

Driving staff and guests.

General maintenance of assigned vehicle.

Collecting quotations from would be suppliers.

Updating logbook and reconciling fuel and mileage.

Driving vehicles to and from garages and update service records.

Cleaning vehicles.

Qualifications and Experience

5 "0" Levels including English Language.

Clean Class 1 Driver's license.

Valid retest and medical certificate.

Valid Defensive Driver certificate.

At least 5 years relevant working experience.

Knowledge And Skills:

Good communication skills.

Tact and Diplomacy.

Good presentation.

Confidentiality.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should submit their applications with comprehensive CVs, certified copies of academic and professional qualifications.

All applicants should be addressed to:

The Director Finance and Administration

National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd

100 Leopold Takawira Street 4th Floor

NOCZIM House

P.O.Box CY 233, Causeway

Harare

NB: Clearly indicate the program being applied for in the subject line.

Deadline: 08 May 2023