Log inCreate Account
National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe

Driver/ Messenger x2

National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe
May. 08, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on InstagramShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Safely transporting passengers and goods from one point to another based in Mabvuku & Msasa Depots respectively.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Delivering and collecting mail.
  • Driving staff and guests.
  • General maintenance of assigned vehicle.
  • Collecting quotations from would be suppliers.
  • Updating logbook and reconciling fuel and mileage.
  • Driving vehicles to and from garages and update service records.
  • Cleaning vehicles.

Qualifications and Experience

  • 5 "0" Levels including English Language.
  • Clean Class 1 Driver's license.
  • Valid retest and medical certificate.
  • Valid Defensive Driver certificate.
  • At least 5 years relevant working experience.

Knowledge And Skills:

  • Good communication skills.
  • Tact and Diplomacy.
  • Good presentation.
  • Confidentiality.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should submit their applications with comprehensive CVs, certified copies of academic and professional qualifications.

All applicants should be addressed to:

The Director Finance and Administration

National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd

100 Leopold Takawira Street 4th Floor

NOCZIM House

P.O.Box CY 233, Causeway

Harare

NB: Clearly indicate the program being applied for in the subject line. 

Deadline: 08 May 2023

National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe

National Oil Infrastructure Company (NOIC) of Zimbabwe is a gvt entity that transports petroleum products to Zimbabwe using the pipeline from Beira in Mozambique to Msasa depot in Harare. The company handles various products, including diesel, petrol, jet A1, ethanol, and illuminating paraffin.

The Company has depots in strategic sites around the country, namely Bulawayo, Mutare, Beitbridge, Msasa and Mabvuku.  NOIC has blending facilities at its depots and undertakes blending services on behalf of its clients.

Head Office

100 Leopold Takawira Street,

Corner J.Moyo/L. Takawira Street

Harare

Toll Free Number: +263 772171459

Email: info@noic.co.zw

Tel: +263 (4) 748518-22, 780463, 08611376161/62/63 | 0772 171 459

Related Jobs

Greenfield Primary School
Greenfield Primary School

Driver

Deadline:
Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC)
Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC)

Driver/ Messenger

Deadline:
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe

Refuelling Driver

Deadline:
ZESA Enterprises (Private) Limited
ZESA Enterprises (Private) Limited

Planning & Logistics Manager

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More