Driver/ Messenger x2

Job Description
Safely transporting passengers and goods from one point to another based in Mabvuku & Msasa Depots respectively.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Delivering and collecting mail.
- Driving staff and guests.
- General maintenance of assigned vehicle.
- Collecting quotations from would be suppliers.
- Updating logbook and reconciling fuel and mileage.
- Driving vehicles to and from garages and update service records.
- Cleaning vehicles.
Qualifications and Experience
- 5 "0" Levels including English Language.
- Clean Class 1 Driver's license.
- Valid retest and medical certificate.
- Valid Defensive Driver certificate.
- At least 5 years relevant working experience.
Knowledge And Skills:
- Good communication skills.
- Tact and Diplomacy.
- Good presentation.
- Confidentiality.
Other
How to Apply
Interested qualified candidates should submit their applications with comprehensive CVs, certified copies of academic and professional qualifications.
All applicants should be addressed to:
The Director Finance and Administration
National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd
100 Leopold Takawira Street 4th Floor
NOCZIM House
P.O.Box CY 233, Causeway
Harare
NB: Clearly indicate the program being applied for in the subject line.
Deadline: 08 May 2023