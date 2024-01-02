Driver Mobiliser – Makoni
Job Description
To generate demand for HIV /SRHR clinical services and transport program personnel and clients.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ferries Index testers and HIV/SRHR service delivery teams between scheduled points.
- Picks and drops HIV/SRHR clients between homes and service delivery points.
- Provides first aid to clients as required when being picked for adverse events management.
- Liaises with the logistics Officer on transportation of programme equipment.
- Reviews clients’ eligibility and checks for signed consent for HIV/SRHR services before ferrying them to service delivery points.
- Assists in preparing service delivery facilities e.g., pitching of tents and setting up of equipment.
- Conducts community and group HIV/SRHR sensitization sessions for demand generation.
- Liaises with community leadership e.g., Chiefs, Headman, school heads, and community mobilisers for opportunities to reach communities with HIV/SRHR messages.
- Distributes and posts demand generation IEC materials in communities.
- Advises Provincial Manager of when vehicle is likely due for service well in advance.
- Requests for vehicle servicing when due and ensures and reports on roadworthiness.
- Ensures project vehicles are checked daily for cleanliness’ and road worthiness.
- Undertakes regular re-fuelling and checking oil, water, and tyre condition.
- Accounts for fuel usage appropriately in accordance with PSH guidelines.
- Collects and verifies monthly reports, invoices, and CIR forms from service delivery sites.
- Verifies and assists with preparing and reporting daily and weekly statistics for the team being supported.
- Reports data inconsistencies and notable disparities in MOHCC activities to the Field Services Coordinator.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 3 Ordinary levels.
- Class 4 Driver’s License.
- At least 3 years driving experience.
- Defensive Driver’s license.
- Demand generation experience an added advantage.
- Hardworking and able to Communicate at all levels.
Other
How to Apply
In return, PSH offers competitive remuneration, commensurate with qualifications and experience. PSH is an equal opportunity employer and encourages applications from qualified individuals regardless of gender identity or expression, race, religion, national origin, or disability.
All interested candidates are encouraged to follow the following steps when applying:
Complete the Application for the position you wish to apply for Here then send your updated CVs to: recruitment@psh.org.zw
Please note that applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 02 January 2024
