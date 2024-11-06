Driver (Mutare)
Job Description
Type of Contract: Fixed Term Contract
Under the direction of the District HIV Care and Treatment Coordinator/ Provincial Driver, the driver shall provide a variety of transportation support to ZHI.
Safeguarding: The responsibilities of this position require the post holder to have regular contact with vulnerable individuals including children. Therefore, the candidate must have no record of safeguarding or criminal violations. The post holder is also required to comply with ZHI’s safeguarding policies and guidance.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Convey ZHI staff and consultants to designated approved locations.
- Ensure adequate safety, cleanliness, security and maintenance of the project vehicle assigned.
- Ensure proper day-to-day maintenance of the assigned vehicle through timely minor repairs, arrangements for major repairs, timely changes of oil, check of tires, brakes, car washing, etc.
- Ensure availability of all the required documents/supplies including vehicle insurance, vehicle logs, office directory, and necessary spare parts.
- Plan route and requirements by studying schedule or ad-hoc request by the office.
- Ensure passengers adhere to all road safety regulations.
- Fulfil special request by picking up and delivering items as directed.
- Perform any other duties as assigned.
Qualifications and Experience
- A minimum of 5 O’ levels, and any other relevant certificates with a minimum of 5 years’ driving experience.
- Must have a valid defensive driving certificate and a valid driving license.
- Must have expert knowledge of driving rules and regulations.
- Experience of driving 4×4 Landcruiser vehicle is required.
- Experience as a driver mechanic will be an added advantage.
- Experience with large complex organization preferred.
Knowledge, Skills and abilities
- Matured and willing to work at odd hours; Good written, oral, interpersonal and organization skills; Ability to work well with others and to develop and maintain compatibility among project staff, subcontractors and recipients of assistance.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE to complete the job application form & then submit your CV and application letter via email to recruitment@zhi.org.zw clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.
Statement: During the application process, ZHI will not charge any fee nor will it require any payment for an application to be considered. ZHI is an equal opportunity employer and employs personnel without regard to race, ancestry, place of origin, colour, ethnic origin, language, citizenship, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, physical handicap or financial ability.
Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI)
Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI) is a not-for-profit human development organisation which is registered as a Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO 17/22). ZHI’s mission is to develop and deliver innovative and sustainable high impact integrated health interventions with local communities while working with and strengthening existing institutions.
The Accelerated and Comprehensive HIV Care for Epidemic Control in Zimbabwe (ACCE) project's objective is to complement the government of Zimbabwe (GOZ)’s efforts towards epidemic control by targeting testing to efficiently identify PLHIV, ensuring all newly diagnosed PLHIV are immediately linked to treatment, and all PLHIV on treatment have ready access to antiretroviral therapy (ART), are retained on treatment, and remain virally suppressed. The program is being implemented in 9 districts in Midlands (Gweru, Kwekwe, Mberengwa and Gokwe South) and in Manicaland (Makoni, Mutare, Chipinge, Mutasa and Buhera).