Job Description

DEPARTMENT OF PHYSICAL PLANNING, WORKS AND ESTATES

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above post. Gwanda State University is an equal opportunities employer. Female candidates and differently abled people are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

Transporting employees, students and materials to various destinations.

Carrying out vehicle maintenance checks and cleaning.

Collecting office purchases or other administrative needs.

Interacting with clients and suppliers in a professional conduct.

Maintaining an organised travel schedule.

Ensuring that vehicles have sufficient fuel and are always ready for use.

Arranging for vehicle repairs when necessary.

Updating monthly mileage records.

Qualifications and Experience

Five (5) Ordinary Level passes including English Language.

Valid Clean Class 1 driver’s licence.

Valid Defensive Driving Certificate a must.

At least two (2) years post qualification experience.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Observant and thorough.

Problem solver.

Physical dexterity

Extensive knowledge of the operating area.

Excellent organisational and time management skills.

Other

How to Apply

Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:

Acting Senior Assistant Registrar

Human Resources Section

Gwanda State University

Epoch Mine Campus

P O Box 30

Filabusi

Conditions of Service: Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits are offered. The information on salary and other benefits will be made available to the short-listed candidates.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 16 June 2023