Masimba Holdings Limited

Drivers: All Classes (Harare)

Masimba Holdings Limited
Sep. 30, 2023
Job Description

The position exists to convey materials, equipment, and staff to assigned destinations.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Transports products, materials and staff, timeously,
  • Carries out routine checks on vehicles,
  • Liases with the Logistics Officer on vehicle maintenance.
  • Compiles with road traffic regulations, Site speed limits and safety signage,

Qualifications and Experience

  • Valid Driver’s license relevant to the class and retest.
  • Valid Defensive Driver’s Certificate.
  • Minimum two years of experience as a professional driver.
  • Sufficient knowledge of traffic laws.
  • Certificate of a construction motorised equipment will be an added advantage.

Personal Attributes:

  • Efficiency and time management.
  • Problem Solving.

Other

How to Apply

Should you meet the above criteria, please submit your application clearly stating the preferred discipline on the email subject matter to: humancapital@masimbagroup.com

Alternatively, you may deliver by hand c/o Human Capital at:

Masimba Holdings Limited

44 Tilbury Road

Willovale

Harare

Deadline: 30 September 2023

Masimba Holdings Limited

Website
+263 242 611641-5

Masimba Holdings Limited is a well-established Zimbabwean contracting and industrial group, providing innovative engineering and infrastructure client solutions to the agriculture, commercial, communications, housing, mining, water and transport sectors.

Listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in 1974, the Group's capabilities lie in contracting and infrastructure solutions.

