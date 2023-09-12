Drivers: All Classes (Harare)
Job Description
The position exists to convey materials, equipment, and staff to assigned destinations.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Transports products, materials and staff, timeously,
- Carries out routine checks on vehicles,
- Liases with the Logistics Officer on vehicle maintenance.
- Compiles with road traffic regulations, Site speed limits and safety signage,
Qualifications and Experience
- Valid Driver’s license relevant to the class and retest.
- Valid Defensive Driver’s Certificate.
- Minimum two years of experience as a professional driver.
- Sufficient knowledge of traffic laws.
- Certificate of a construction motorised equipment will be an added advantage.
Personal Attributes:
- Efficiency and time management.
- Problem Solving.
Other
How to Apply
Should you meet the above criteria, please submit your application clearly stating the preferred discipline on the email subject matter to: humancapital@masimbagroup.com
Alternatively, you may deliver by hand c/o Human Capital at:
Masimba Holdings Limited
44 Tilbury Road
Willovale
Harare
Deadline: 30 September 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Masimba Holdings Limited
Masimba Holdings Limited is a well-established Zimbabwean contracting and industrial group, providing innovative engineering and infrastructure client solutions to the agriculture, commercial, communications, housing, mining, water and transport sectors.
Listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in 1974, the Group's capabilities lie in contracting and infrastructure solutions.