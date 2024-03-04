Drivers ( Gweru , Harare , Bulawayo Campus)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

Driving University staff and students to authorised destinations.

Delivering and collecting University goods to and from service providers.

Maintaining the University fleet in a clean and smart state always.

Checking the state of vehicles every time before driving off.

Compiling and submitting vehicle log sheets to the Transport Officer.

Logging each trip, refuelling events and submitting these reports among others to the Transport Officer weekly.

Contributing to the success of the Central Services and Amenities Department by performing all other essential duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

Class 1 driver`s licence.

Class 2 driver`s licence.

Defensive driving certificate is a must.

Minimum of 2 years driving experience.

Experince in a tertiary institution would be an added advantage.

The ability to multitask.

The ability to stand for extended periods of time.

Ability to work after normal working hours.

Excellent organizational and time management skills.

Exceptional customer service skills.

Effective verbal and written communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:

The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)