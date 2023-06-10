Drivers (Harare) x3

Job Description

Family Aids Caring Trust (FACT) is a Christian national development NGO based in Zimbabwe. It implements sustainable development initiatives to improve people’s livelihood, Sexual Reproductive Health (SRH), HIV Prevention, HIV and AIDS care and support as well as health activities. FACT seeks the services of a FACT seeks the services of Drivers

Duties and Responsibilities

The Driver will be responsible for day-to-day travel requirements of the programme team.

Taking note of any faults that may develop on the vehicle and bringing them to the attention of the Senior Driver.

Ensuring that the vehicle has the necessary accessory tools.

Maintaining the programme vehicle including oil, water, tyre, service checks.

Maintenance of vehicle logbook.

Fuel Management, preparing monthly fuel reconciliations for programme vehicle.

Assist with distribution of programme materials.

Qualifications and Experience

A clean four driver’s license (License should be more than 5 years);

Valid defensive driver’s license;

At least 3 years relevant working experience. Experience of working in Non-Governmental Organizations or Civil Society Organization in HIV/ AIDS related programmes is an added advantage.

A mature person who is well organized;

Ability to work independently but within a team framework;

Fluent in English and Shona.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates can submit application letter together with detailed CV in person at FACT offices- 2 Aerodrome Road Mutare or send cv via email to: hr@fact.org.zw.

NB: Please write – Driver on the subject of your email.

Deadline: 14 June 2023