Drivers x15

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide reliable and safe driving services to program and other authorized personnel as directed.

Ensure cost-savings through proper use of vehicles and accurate maintenance of daily vehicle logs and any other documentation as required.

Request fuel and cash travel advances. Maintain the assigned vehicle through vehicle checks before the first trip and cleaning of the vehicle’s interior and exterior.

Take note of any faults that may develop on the vehicle and bring them to the attention of the Logistics Department as soon as observed.

Arrange for the planned vehicle maintenance, minor and major vehicle service and repairs and inspect the vehicle before and after service.

Ensure that all immediate actions required by local rules and regulations are taken in case of involvement in accidents and report all road traffic accidents or thefts to the police and inform the supervisor and Logistics Department immediately.

Follow the Zimbabwe road rules, including adhering to speed limits and the carrying of a valid driver’s licence at all times.

Uphold the non-smoking policy in the organization’s vehicle and ensure that passengers do not smoke inside the vehicle.

Maintain all assigned vehicle related documents.

Perform any other duties as assigned by the Supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of 5 “O” level passes including English.

Clean class 2 driver’s licence. Valid defensive driver`s licence is a must.

A minimum of 3 years’ experience in a similar role.

Knowledge of basic vehicle maintenance desirable and of the country’s roads and routes.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and certified copies of certificates clearly indicating position applied for and preferred program and province to: programdrivers@zimttech.org. Applicants must clearly state the province they wish to be stationed.

Commitment to Diversity: Zim-TTECH recognizes that disparities in health around the globe stem from inequity. Therefore, the organization encourages and supports the multiple identities of staff including, but not limited to, socio-economic status, age, race, ethnicity, language, nationality, sex, gender identity and expression, culture, spiritual practice, geography, mental and physical disability. Zim-TTECH strives to become a local, national, and international leader in developing and maintaining increased representation and recognition of each of these dimensions of diversity among its staff.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

