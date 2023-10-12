Drivers x15
Job Description
Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the position of Driver for the HIV care and treatment, DREAMS and VMMC programs. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.
The position exists to provide support to the program teams in the provinces and districts.
Station: Mashonaland East, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland West, Matebeleland North.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide reliable and safe driving services to program and other authorized personnel as directed.
- Ensure cost-savings through proper use of vehicles and accurate maintenance of daily vehicle logs and any other documentation as required.
- Request fuel and cash travel advances. Maintain the assigned vehicle through vehicle checks before the first trip and cleaning of the vehicle’s interior and exterior.
- Take note of any faults that may develop on the vehicle and bring them to the attention of the Logistics Department as soon as observed.
- Arrange for the planned vehicle maintenance, minor and major vehicle service and repairs and inspect the vehicle before and after service.
- Ensure that all immediate actions required by local rules and regulations are taken in case of involvement in accidents and report all road traffic accidents or thefts to the police and inform the supervisor and Logistics Department immediately.
- Follow the Zimbabwe road rules, including adhering to speed limits and the carrying of a valid driver’s licence at all times.
- Uphold the non-smoking policy in the organization’s vehicle and ensure that passengers do not smoke inside the vehicle.
- Maintain all assigned vehicle related documents.
- Perform any other duties as assigned by the Supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum of 5 “O” level passes including English.
- Clean class 2 driver’s licence. Valid defensive driver`s licence is a must.
- A minimum of 3 years’ experience in a similar role.
- Knowledge of basic vehicle maintenance desirable and of the country’s roads and routes.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and certified copies of certificates clearly indicating position applied for and preferred program and province to: programdrivers@zimttech.org. Applicants must clearly state the province they wish to be stationed.
Commitment to Diversity: Zim-TTECH recognizes that disparities in health around the globe stem from inequity. Therefore, the organization encourages and supports the multiple identities of staff including, but not limited to, socio-economic status, age, race, ethnicity, language, nationality, sex, gender identity and expression, culture, spiritual practice, geography, mental and physical disability. Zim-TTECH strives to become a local, national, and international leader in developing and maintaining increased representation and recognition of each of these dimensions of diversity among its staff.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 12 October 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
Zim-TTECH is a locally registered health trust established by experienced and passionate public health professionals who have a demonstrated track record in improving clinical services and revitalizing health systems. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases. Zim-TTECH is funded by PEPFAR through the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in Strengthening Epidemiology and Strategic Information in 44 districts in Zimbabwe. Zim-TTECH also implements HIV & TB treatment and care services in support of the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) under the Zim-PAAC consortium (Zimbabwe Partnership to Accelerate AIDS Control). Additionally, the Zim-PAAC DREAMS consortium comprising of three local partners implements DREAMS activities in four districts in Matabeleland North Province (Bubi, Nkayi, Tsholotsho and Lupane). The contract of employment is for five (5) months from May 2023 to the 29th of September 2023.
Address: 10 Natal Road Belgravia, Harare, Zimbabwe
Website: www.imttech.org