Drivers x3 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned vacancies that have risen within the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC).

Applicants should submit an application letter accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified academic and professional certificates. Reports To: Administration Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

The position exists to provide transportation services to staff and clients to ensure for the smooth execution of their duties without any delays, and ensuring that the vehicle is in a good state.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 "O" Levels including English.

Valid Clean Class Two (2) Drivers Licence.

Defensive Driver's Certificate.

Medical Examination and ability to meet set targets.

Certificate of Retest by Vehicle Examination Department.

At least 3-5 years' accident free driving experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their applications accompanied by certified copies of qualifications, clearly indicating on sealed envelopes the post being applied for and should be addressed to: