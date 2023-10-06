Drivers x3

Job Description

Under the overall supervision of the Program Officer at district level and Procurement officer, the driver will transport people and equipment under good security conditions.

Location: Mat North x2, Harare x1

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensures the provision of reliable and safe driving services.

Drives the district office team and other authorized personnel as directed.

Transports authorized passengers, deliver, and collect mail, documents, banking, and other items as directed.

Ensure cost-savings through proper use of vehicle through accurate maintenance of daily vehicle logs, provision of inputs for the planned maintenance of the vehicle.

Ensure daily maintenance of the assigned vehicle through timely minor repairs, arrangements for major repairs, timely change of oil, check of tires, brakes, car washing etc.

Ensure that all immediate actions required by rules and regulations are taken in case of involvement in accidents.

Taking note of any faults that may develop in the vehicle and bringing them to the attention of the transport department as soon as possible.

Ensuring that the vehicle has the necessary accessory tools as should be equipped, e.g, jack, and wheel spanner and spare wheel.

Qualifications and Experience

Class 4 or 1 Driver ‘s license and a Defensive driving certificate

Must have 5 ‘O’ level passes.

Minimum 3 years’ experience in the NGO sector.

Good interpersonal communication skills and having high respect for confidentiality.

Ability to work outside of normal office hours when required.

Demonstrated effective verbal and written communications. Fluent in English, Shona and Ndebele is a must.

Preference will be given to candidates with experience of working in non-governmental.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their application letter and detailed CV, clearly stating the position being applied for in the subject section of the email to: admin@pzat.org