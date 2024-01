Driving Instructors x3 (Chitungwiza)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned positions.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 ’O’ level passes.

Clean class 1,2,3,4 & 5 driver’s licence.

Valid defensive driving certificate.

Valid instructors certificate.

At least 3 years of relevant experience is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications meeting the above-stated requirements should submit an application letter, a detailed curriculum vitae, and certified copies of qualifications, clearly headed “Driving Instructor” to:

The Human Resource Officer