Mother Touch Group of Schools

Driving School Instructor (Harare)

Mother Touch Group of Schools
Aug. 15, 2023
We are an elite diversified educational institution seeking to appoint a mature and experienced Driving School Instructor who meet all the regulatory requirements.

  • The incumbent should be a seasoned VID Instructor with proven track record, knowledgeable with VID and other regulations governing Driving Schools and be flexible to do other general driving duties as shall be instructed by the responsible authority.

  • Must have "O" / "A" Level.
  • Clean Class 1 driver’s licence.
  • Defensive Driving Certificate.
  • Certified Driving Instructor – Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe.
  • Certified to teach Defensive Driving Course (TSCZ).

Application letters, CVs and academic certificates should be emailed to: recruitment.mtgs@gmail.com

Deadline: 15 August 2023

Mother Touch Group of Schools

Mother Touch Group of Schools is an elite institution offering educational services from ECD to Senior level. Mother Touch intend to raise well rounded, God fearing global leaders.

