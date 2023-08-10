Driving School Instructor (Harare)

Job Description

We are an elite diversified educational institution seeking to appoint a mature and experienced Driving School Instructor who meet all the regulatory requirements.

Duties and Responsibilities

The incumbent should be a seasoned VID Instructor with proven track record, knowledgeable with VID and other regulations governing Driving Schools and be flexible to do other general driving duties as shall be instructed by the responsible authority.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have "O" / "A" Level.

Clean Class 1 driver’s licence.

Defensive Driving Certificate.

Certified Driving Instructor – Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe.

Certified to teach Defensive Driving Course (TSCZ).

Other

How to Apply

Application letters, CVs and academic certificates should be emailed to: recruitment.mtgs@gmail.com

Deadline: 15 August 2023