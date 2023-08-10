Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Driving School Instructor (Harare)
Mother Touch Group of Schools
Job Description
We are an elite diversified educational institution seeking to appoint a mature and experienced Driving School Instructor who meet all the regulatory requirements.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The incumbent should be a seasoned VID Instructor with proven track record, knowledgeable with VID and other regulations governing Driving Schools and be flexible to do other general driving duties as shall be instructed by the responsible authority.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have "O" / "A" Level.
- Clean Class 1 driver’s licence.
- Defensive Driving Certificate.
- Certified Driving Instructor – Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe.
- Certified to teach Defensive Driving Course (TSCZ).
Other
How to Apply
Application letters, CVs and academic certificates should be emailed to: recruitment.mtgs@gmail.com
Deadline: 15 August 2023
Generate a Whatsapp Message
Mother Touch Group of Schools
Browse Jobs
Mother Touch Group of Schools is an elite institution offering educational services from ECD to Senior level. Mother Touch intend to raise well rounded, God fearing global leaders.
