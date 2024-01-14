Dump Truck Operators (Hwange)

Job Description

We are looking to hire skilled Rigid Dump Truck Operators to carry out works in the mine. The individuals will also be responsible in ensuring high productivity while enforcing adherence to all company safety and quality standards including SOPs and to perform any other duties assigned by the supervisor.

Duties and Responsibilities

Attend daily safety meeting.

Do Pre-use inspection as per the pre-use checklist of the machine.

Able to identify leaks, loose bolts and ensure all components are secure.

Inspection of work area for hazards, preparation of work area and reporting any hazards identified

Good operation of the dump truck.

Inspection of GRT’s and proper operation of machine to prevent damage or premature wear and tear

Record and report plant returns and machine hours.

Report service hours and assist workshop during service.

Reporting and recording machine faults and downtime.

Qualifications and Experience

Certificate in earth moving machinery specifically rigid dump truck operator certificate.

At least 3 years traceable and relevant experience in operating a rigid dump truck in an open cast environment.

Experience in a coal mining environment is an added advantage.

Mature and result oriented.

Good communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should enclose detailed CV and certified copies of relevant documents to:

Human Resources Operations and Administration Officer