Dumptruck Drivers (Hwange)

Job Description

KMC is seeking Dumptruck drivers with a minimum of 2 years experience at the mine site in Kamativi, Hwange District. The job requires successful candidates to operate Dumptrucks within the mine site. Candidates must have strong safety awareness, sense of responsibility and obey site regulations.

Duties and Responsibilities

Perform pre and post truck operation inspections,

Ore and muck transportation,

Daily truck maintenance,

Complete necessary paperwork and reports accurately in a timely manner,

Good communication skills and ability to work in a team environment,

Ability to work with flexible schedules including weekends and holidays if needed,

Assist in the completion of some auxiliary processes on the site,

Comply to site Occupational safety and health procedures.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of 2 years working experience.

Hold a Class 2 driver's license and Defensive license, without major liability accidents.

Medical report.

Dump truck certification.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must send their CVs and qualification copies to: kamativijobs@gmail.com, and add job title on the email subject line.

Deadline: 17 May 2023