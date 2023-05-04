E-Channels Specialist

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill the above mentioned position, which has arisen within the People’s Own Savings Bank.

Reporting to the E-Channels Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for gathering technical specification of e-channel products, championing SITs, UATs and QATs, identifying system gaps, innovation and research, and providing e-channel system support.

Duties and Responsibilities

User requirements gathering and analysis.

Product design, system setup and implementation.

E-channel product innovation and research.

Managing SLAs with internet banking and Mobile banking vendors.

E-Channels Security Management.

New Product Testing and Quality Assurance.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Computer Science or Information Systems or equivalent.

Certification in programming languages.

3 years’ experience in programming.

Other

How to Apply

Applications should be accompanied by a detailed CV and proof of qualifications and experience. Interested suitable candidates should email their applications to: recruitment@posb.co.zw

Remuneration: The position offers an attractive remuneration package commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Dedaline: 08 May 2023