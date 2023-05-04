E-Channels Support Analyst

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill the above mentioned position, which has arisen within the People’s Own Savings Bank.

Reporting to the E-Channels Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for supporting and maintaining digital channels, ensuring continuous digital channel availability, and resolving queries.

Duties and Responsibilities

Monitoring System uptime and maintain availability.

Designing manuals for systems and updating system technical manuals for training.

Facilitating card production output.

Retrieving reports for departments.

Providing technical support and handling user and system queries.

Performing ongoing performance tuning, hardware upgrades, and resource optimization.

Attending to e-channel parametrization requests.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Computer Science or Information Systems or equivalent.

2 years in ICT support.

Demonstrable knowledge of programming or databases.

Other

How to Apply

Applications should be accompanied by a detailed CV and proof of qualifications and experience. Interested suitable candidates should email their applications to: recruitment@posb.co.zw

Remuneration: The position offers an attractive remuneration package commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Deadline: 08 May 2023