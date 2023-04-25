E-commerce Lead

Job Description
The exciting role within the Digital & Data team; the e-Commerce team lead will be the main point of contact for digital customers.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The individual is responsible for end-to-end handling of digital customer Lifecycle management, communications and ensures smooth allocation of work to the direct reports as well as supervision of day-to-day duties.
- The Team Lead organizes E-commerce team initiatives with a view to increase engagement, sales, and business outcomes.
- Develop and implement strategies to push group products on all digital platforms.
- Execution of digital marketing strategies levering SEO and content approaches as well as using SEM, display, video, email marketing, blogs, forums, and other social media platforms to generate sales (STSTP-enabledroducts), leads and encourage visits across owned digital platforms.
- Develop and manage a budget for E-commerce activities and be responsible for ensuring that the Group is maximizing its return on investment.
- Monitoring and analyzing data to evaluate the effectiveness of Digital campaigns against set KPIs.
- Collaborate with internal partners (such as product owners, central marketing, Business units etc.,) and external vendors to ensure strategic plans are shaped to maximize digital sales achievement and leads generation efforts.
- Contribute to the achievement of Old Mutual’s digital adoption and service automation ambitions across various lines of business.
- Serve as the centre of excellence driving digital marketing best practices, benchmarks, and governance.
- Conduct regular data analysis and reporting to track campaigns' performance and make.
- Overall Marketing experience with demonstrated expertise in digital marketing and performance management.
- Hands-on experience with product and customer life cycle management
- Good communication skills, well-articulated with an ability to communicate effectively across all lines of business.
- Ability to work collaboratively within a team.
- Good organizational skills.
- Quick learner with the ability to absorb extensive information on our brand's history, product offerings and communications/advertising program.
- Passion for customer experience and understands the customer always comes first.
- Strong analytical skills and problem-solving skills
- Technical Skills: Experience with web analytics, SEO, web design and development, email marketing, content creation, and social media marketing.
- Analytical Ability: The ability to interpret data and insights to make informed decisions and adjust marketing tactics. data-driven optimization decisions.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Commerce (BComm): Business Studies: Business Management (Required), Bachelor of Commerce (BComm): Marketing Management (Required).
Other
