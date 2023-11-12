ECD Graduate Intern (Harare)

Job Description

JF Kapnek Zimbabwe a registered PVO 1/86 which has been operating in Zimbabwe since 1986 whose mission is to improve family health, reduce child mortality and create educational opportunities for the children of Zimbabwe through the implementation of scalable, sustainable programs is seeking to fill the above mentioned post.

Reporting to: ECD Programme Officer.

Location: Harare with possible travel to the districts.

JF Kapnek's work on education aims to improve access to ECD services for children from rural districts through implementing an integrated ECD model (IECD). The IECD program has the following components to make it a comprehensive package of services for children ECD Infrastructure improvements; Positive Parenting; Supporting child protection committees; School-based health assessments; Supplementary Feeding; Early Infant Stimulation Pilot Project; and Inclusive ECD learning. The intern will play a supporting role in the implementation of ECD projects including program development and providing administrative support. Additionally, he/she will assist the programme officer in providing technical support, building capacity, and mentoring community volunteers, parents, and caregivers in various core program areas of ECD to ensure children in the target communities have a better start in life.

Assist in the development and implementation of ECD programs focused on child health and nutrition and early learning interventions, including creating educational materials, training resources, and monitoring tools.

Support the coordination of project activities, including scheduling meetings, preparing agendas, and taking minutes.

Assist in data collection and analysis related to child health and nutrition indicators, such as growth monitoring, immunization coverage, and school feeding.

Assist in rolling out the integrated economic strengthening activities including ISALs for ECD caregivers.

Contribute to the preparation of project reports, presentations, and other communication materials.

Collaborate with team members to ensure the smooth implementation of ECD child health and nutrition projects.

Support enrollment of children with disabilities in ECD and community-based early learning centers.

Maintain accurate records and documentation of project activities and outcomes.

Assist in documenting child health and nutrition best practices, policies, and interventions in the field of early childhood development.

Stay up to date with current research and trends in child health and nutrition and contribute to the development of evidence-based interventions.

Bachelor’s degree in ECD, public health, Nutrition, Child Development, Social work, Development studies or a related field.

Postgraduate qualifications in Monitoring and evaluation, programme management will be an added advantage.

A minimum of 1 year of experience in programmes related to early identification and childhood development, OVC and economic strengthening.

A strong understanding of principles of child development from a family centered approach

Knowledge of international guidelines on ECD

Good stakeholder engagement and coordination skills

Ability to work independently and within teams.

Strong interest in child health and nutrition, with a commitment to improving the well- being of young children.

Excellent research and analytical skills, with the ability to gather, analyze, and synthesize information from various sources.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and data analysis software.

Good communication in local languages, and English speaking/ and writing skills.

