Economic And Business Development Officer (Grade: 10)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above-mentioned position which has become vacant in the Office of the Town Clerk. Reporting To: Economic And Business Development Manager

Duties and Responsibilities

Identifying potential income generating projects for Council.

Developing and Promoting City Council Strategic Business Units.

Implementing, monitoring and evaluation of investment projects and programs.

Creating an action plan in order to implement the economic development plan and monitoring its progress.

Facilitating Local Economic Development Plan activities.

Evaluation of project proposals for investments purposes.

Carrying out feasibility studies for potential Council projects.

Assisting SME sector in formulation of bankable business proposals.

Identifying the needs for local entrepreneurs and business start-ups for technical assistance.

To carry out any other functions as delegated by the Economic and Business Development Manager from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Economics/ Finance/ Business Management or equivalent from a reputable University.

A relevant Masters Degree is a distinct advantage.

Possession of a relevant professional qualification is an added advantage.

A Minimum of 3 years relevant experience.

Exposure to Local Authorities systems will be an added advantage.

A clean criminal record.

Skills And Attributes:

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work under pressure and handle confidential information.

Honest, reliable and responsible.

Must be prepared to work under minimum supervision and at odd times.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit detailed CVs with certified copies of qualifications to the Office of The Chamber Secretary

City Of Gweru

Municipal Building

Civic Centre Gardens

Comner Robert Mugabe Way And 8th Street

P. 0. BOX 278

Gweru

Tel: 0254 224071-9

L. Churu: Acting Town Clerk

Remuneration: In return Council offers a competitive salary; Generous leave days; Contributory Pension and Medical Aid.

Deadline: 29 May 2023