Economic Development Officer (Marketing and Investment)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Acts as a first point of contact for investment in the City.
- Receives and acknowledges investor applications for industrial stands
- Implements Council resolutions on investment proposals by liaising with applicants and advising them of Council decisions on their applications.
- Drafts speeches, prepares notes and presentations for His Worship the Mayor on matters related to investment, business, commerce and industry.
- Markets the City’s investment opportunities and endowment.
- Organises meetings, minutes and reports for the TransLimpopo Spatial Corridor.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Degree in Economics/Marketing/Finance or equivalent.
- A clean class 4 driver’s licence.
- At least 5 years’ relevant experience in a similar environment.
The Package:
The City of Bulawayo offers an attractive package comprising a competitive salary plus a number of fringe benefits, details of which will be revealed to the shortlisted applicants. Applications in envelopes clearly marked
Other
How to Apply
Applications in envelopes clearly marked “Economic Development Officer (Marketing and Investment)” should be sent along with a comprehensive Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of Identity Card and relevant academic/professional certificates supported by three (3) professional traceable referees.
Applications to be posted to:
The Acting Human Capital Director
City of Bulawayo
P.O Box 558
BULAWAYO
Or dropped at
Ground Floor,
Municipal Buildings (Tower Block)
L Takawira & R G Mugabe
BULAWAYO
The City of Bulawayo is an equal opportunities employer.
Deadline: 15 August 2024.
